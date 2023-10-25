Florida man, woman accused of slashing man's throat, tossing him over bridge during date, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

What started out as a seemingly ordinary dinner date between a man and a woman he met on social media unraveled into a throat-slashing robbery that escalated into him being thrown over a bridge by an Escambia County duo, according to deputies.

Natalie Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds were arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery and kidnapping after an incident that unfolded this week in Escambia County.

It all started when a man met Fonseca on social media and agreed to have dinner and hang out with her, deputies said. During their "unorthodox date," the man went to Fonseca's house, where she introduced him to her "uncle," Reynolds.

It wasn't long before the three of them ended up in a car together to "take a ride" to the man's house, deputies said. Upon leaving, Fonseca and Reynolds both hit the man several times, telling him he was "going to die," according to deputies.

Natalie Fonseca (Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

The duo allegedly robbed the man of his shoes, phone, money and car. Then, they took turns cutting his throat before throwing him over a bridge rail into the Escambia River, deputies said.

Fonseca and Reynolds drove away in the man's car they allegedly stole. Deputies found the car on U.S. 98 West after it was allegedly set on fire.

Nafis Reynolds (Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

The man, however, was able to survive the throat-cutting and fall from the bridge and swam toward shore where he flagged down a deputy. An update about his condition was not made immediately available.

Deputies were able to ID Fonseca and Reynolds, and they were taken into custody.

Fonseca was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, armed carjacking, attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. She remains at the Escambia County Jail on $802,000 bond.

Reynolds was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery and possession of drug equipment. He's also still in jail on $801,000 bond.