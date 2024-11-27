Family of slain jeweler faces first Thanksgiving without him on same week killer is sentenced
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thanksgiving has a somber tone this year for the family of Ghazi "Gus" Osta, a beloved husband and father who was killed during an altercation at his jewelry store in July.
Osta’s widow, Leigh, reflected on the void left by his absence.
"My husband was a very charismatic, strong personality at the table, in the community, everywhere. He made his presence very known, so to have that empty seat is very significant," she said.
Ghazi Gus Osta [Credit: Family photo]
The family’s grief comes as the man who killed Osta was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
John Craiger, 83, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Osta, 68, following an argument inside Volusia Gold & Diamond on West International Speedway Boulevard.
"It’s the only justice that you have," Leigh said of the sentencing. "Every aspect of your life is touched with a homicide because you never get the ‘why.’"
In an emotional day inside the Volusia County courtroom, Leigh addressed Craiger directly in her victim impact statement.
"You will come out in a body bag," she told him. "Enjoy the journey to hell."
John Craiger
As she navigates life without her husband, Leigh said the sentencing marked a step forward in her healing journey.
Her message for families cherishing time together this Thanksgiving was heartfelt.
"You really need to appreciate each day that you have—each day you have with each other. That’s the strongest message. We just don’t get that time back," she said.
