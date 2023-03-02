Families of murdered Orlando journalist, 9-year-old girl to speak publicly for the first time

The families of 9-year-old T'yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons will speak publicly for the first time on Thursday following a shooting spree in Pine Hills that left both of them dead.

The attorney representing the families, Mark NeJame, told FOX 35 News the families want to prevent others from experiencing their tragedy.

The news conference comes as both families continue to grieve and as 9-year-old T'yonna Major’s mom continues to recover from the injuries she received in the shooting. FOX 35 was told she was shot in the arm as she tried to cradle and protect her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit for 19-year-old suspect Keith Moses, T'yonna had just gotten home from school when Moses allegedly went into their home and shot T'yonna and her mom. Deputies said he then went outside and shot the Spectrum News 13 crew, killing Lyons and injuring photographer Jesse Walden.

NeJame said the families will honor their loved ones Thursday by sharing more about them. They also plan to address the violent way both were killed and their hopes for addressing and preventing gun violence in Florida and across the country.

FOX 35 spoke with NeJame earlier this week after the families of the victims met privately for the first time.

"It's a story that has to do with gun violence in America which is the message they want to get out. This is insane what goes on in this country," NeJame said.

Moses faces three murder charges in connection to the series of shootings. Thursday's news conference is set for 2 p.m.