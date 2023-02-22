Orlando community pays tribute to victims of Pine Hills shooting

The Orlando community is in mourning after a 9-year-old girl, Spectrum News 13 journalist, and a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by the same suspect in three separate Pine Hill shootings, according to deputies.

Spectrum News' parent company Charter Communications released a statement expressing their condolences to the journalist who died Wednesday:

The White House Press Secretary also tweeted her condolences regarding the incident:

The City of DeLand also expressed its hurt:

Polk County Deputy Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement about the deadly shootings saying:

"We are stunned and heartbroken hearing the news out of Orange County that three people were fatally shot, and two others are fighting for their lives, at the hands of a violent criminal who was on a murderous rampage today. A nine-year-old child and a Spectrum 13 journalist lost their lives during these senseless and brutal acts, along with another victim who was killed this morning. Our prayers are with all of the families affected by this horrific event. We would like the news media who report in Polk County to know that if you ever find yourselves in a situation or an area where you feel unsafe, to please call us and we will send deputies out to your location to protect you. We appreciate the jobs that you all do, and we will always be here to ensure you are safe while doing them."

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (FL-10) released a statement following news reports of multiple shootings in Pine Hills:

"Tonight, my heart is with the victims of this senseless tragedy and the families mourning the inexplicable pain that comes with losing a loved one to gun violence. Our Central Florida community has once again been devastated at the hands of a gun. Tonight, an innocent person who was simply trying to do their job doesn’t get to go home. Tomorrow, a 9-year-old child won’t get to wake up because someone with a gun decided their life had to end. Our children are literally dying in our streets, while leaders like Ron DeSantis stall and offer nothing but thoughts and prayers only to turn around and push through permitless gun carry bills that will make shootings like this an everyday reality. When will the loss of life be enough for us to take meaningful actions? When will this stop being our new normal?

Tonight, alongside Central Florida, my heart aches."

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said on Twitter the Sheriff's Office stands with the community:

The Florida Sheriff's Association also issued a statement:

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma also issued a statement on Facebook:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed his condolences:

The Sanford Police Department issued a statement on Twitter also saying:

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing a woman early Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, is now suspected of shooting and killing an Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl, and seriously injuring a second journalist and the girl's mom.

Sheriff John Mina told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that a news crew with Spectrum News 13, who was covering the Wednesday morning shooting of the woman, were shot inside their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died, he said. The other remains in critical condition.

A 9-year-old girl has also died, and her mother remains in critical condition after Moses allegedly shot them in their Pine Hills home.

It is unknown why Moses opened fire on the Spectrum News crew and in the home where he shot the 9-year-old and her mother.