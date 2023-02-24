'Lucky to be alive': Florida photographer Jesse Walden describes shooting that injured him, killed reporter

A Central Florida news photographer who was injured in a shooting that killed his co-worker is speaking out.

Spectrum News 13 photojournalist Jesse Walden remains in the hospital in Orlando after being shot in Pine Hills while covering the murder of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. The reporter he was working with, Dylan Lyons, died from his injuries.

On Thursday, Walden posted an update on his Facebook page following his surgery.

"I lost one of my best friends, Dylan yesterday. I was shot and now I’ve had surgery and I am OK thank you all so much for your well wishes. I haven’t had my phone till now, so I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to most of you. I’m very lucky to be alive."

Orange County deputies said the suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Moses, shot and killed a 38-year-old woman and then hours later, returned to the crime scene where he shot Walden, Lyons, and a little girl and her mother who were inside their home. Lyons and 9-year-old T'yonna Major died.

In an interview with KOB in New Mexico, Walden said he was getting his camera from the trunk of the vehicle when he heard gunshots.

Jesse Walden

"I see that he’s shooting at me. I was assuming he was shooting at a house or something behind me, and I just happened to catch a bullet," Walden told the news outlet. "But he kept shooting at me."

Walden said he ducked under the wheel of the vehicle as the gunman kept walking forward. Lyons – who was in the passenger seat – was shot and killed. Walden was struck in the gunfire, but survived.

He described Lyons as "just a sweet guy" who he worked with every day.

So far, the sheriff's office has not been able to get a motive from the suspect, but said he is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history.

Moses was booked into jail on a murder charge in Augustin's death and is being held on no bond. Officials said additional charges are pending.