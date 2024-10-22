Ex-wife alleged abuse against sergeant accused of killing current wife

Stream FOX 35 News

The former Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) sergeant accused of killing his estranged wife has faced accusations of domestic violence in past marriages.

Court documents show Anthony Shea's previous wife filed two petitions for injunctions for protection against domestic violence.

Both center around alleged verbal and physical abuse towards her and the couple's 5 children.

In one report, his previous wife claimed Anthony Shea called their oldest daughter a derogatory name and snatched her phone. She alleges the couple's younger son tried to intervene and "Anthony pushed him against a car."

In another, she said "I am afraid of what he can do to me" and said Shea told her "he wants 10 men to rape me."

A judge denied both protection orders, citing a lack of evidence.

Shea's ex-wife also claimed he cheated on her and had three additional children during their marriage.

The couple divorced in 2013.

Current Investigation

Orange County Sheriff's Offices has now charged Shea in the murder of his estranged wife.

Ellie Shea was working as a Lieutenant for the agency when she was killed. Deputies say Anthony Shea tried to cover up the murder and make Ellie Shea's death look like a suicide.

Before Ellie was killed, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Anthony Shea was being investigated for having an affair with another employee while on duty.

They say the internal investigation would have resulted in his termination, but he resigned in August.

Friends Remember Ellie Shea

Childhood and adult friends of Ellie Shea call her a light.

"It's shocking because someone so kind," said Harry Kazarian, Childhood Friend, "She deserved much better than that."

Harry Kazarian says he and Shea were neighbors growing up and classmates.

"I remember she was in JROTC at Edgewater High School and in our neighborhood she would always play basketball with us. You know, it'd be mostly the guys….and Ellie."

Friends say it breaks their hearts to know that Ellie is gone., but their hearts are shattered when they think about the two children she now leaves behind. She shared a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old with Anthony Shea.

"They're going to miss out on growing up and being raised by a wonderful woman," said Kazarian.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The allegations come during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"This story at this time is just really horrific," said Sunny Slaughter, Law Enforcement Litigation Expert, Domestic Violence Instructor.

Sunny Slaughter is a law enforcement instructor, who specializes in domestic violence training.

She says there's not a lot of research about domestic violence between couples who work in law enforcement - but she's tracking cases herself.

"Seems to be escalating not just for incidents, but actual homicides," said Slaughter.

She says there is often more volatility in these relationships because of work stressors. Slaughter says there's sometimes a stigma in telling someone because you're likely filing a report with co-workers, and she says the alleged abusers have an enhanced skills set that others might not have.

"People have access to guns," said Slaughter, "They don't all have this level of training to go along with the weapons. And that can be problematic in and of itself."

The OCSO says it does have a dedicated Domestic Violence Squad that can advise members of the agency who may be struggling at home.

In light of Lt. Shea's death, the agency is also offering grief counselors to staff.

