Woman killed by husband in deadly shooting outside Orlando shopping complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was killed by her husband in a deadly shooting outside an Orlando shopping center on Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Orlando police officers responded to a report of a medical emergency just after 1 p.m. at the strip plaza on Lake Underhill Road and Semoran Blvd.
Officers found a woman, identified as Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez, 44, with gunshot wounds. Witnesses said the suspect, identified as the victim’s husband, Armando Verdecia Carralero, fled the scene in a vehicle.
Armando Verdecia Carralero, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.
Law enforcement agencies across Florida were notified and Carralero, 54, was later located by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and arrested without incident.
Carralero has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, and police are not searching for additional suspects.
