Woman killed by husband in deadly shooting outside Orlando shopping complex, police say

A woman was killed by her husband in a deadly shooting outside an Orlando shopping center on Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to a report of a medical emergency just after 1 p.m. at the strip plaza on Lake Underhill Road and Semoran Blvd.

Officers found a woman, identified as Yuneisy Labrada Rodriguez, 44, with gunshot wounds. Witnesses said the suspect, identified as the victim’s husband, Armando Verdecia Carralero, fled the scene in a vehicle.

Armando Verdecia Carralero, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, and police are not searching for additional suspects.

MORE STORIES

Law enforcement agencies across Florida were notified and Carralero, 54, was later located by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and arrested without incident.

Carralero has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, and police are not searching for additional suspects.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: