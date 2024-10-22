Sarah Boone trial: State rests, Florida woman expected to testify in defense

After four days of jury selection and three days of trial in Florida v. Sarah Boone, state prosecutors rested their case. The defense will now present their case.

Sarah Boone is on trial for second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres. Prosecutors allege that Boone zipped her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a drunken game of hide-and-seek at their Winter Park home, taunted him, and went to bed, leaving him inside to die.

SARAH BOONE TRIAL | CLIPS FROM TRIAL, EXPERT TESTIMONY

Boone's defense team, which was quickly put together about a month before trial, alleged that Boone's relationship with Torres was fueled by alcohol and abuse, that she suffered from Battered Spouse Syndrome, and that Torres' death was in self-defense.

Sarah Boone is expected to testify in her own defense. FOX 35 is streaming the trial gavel-to-gavel on FOX Local and on FOX35Orlando.com.

Experts testified that Torres' body showed signs of blunt force trauma, potentially due to being hit with a baseball bat or being rolled in the suitcase.

"She did this with the malicious intent to punish him, and then she (went upstairs to sleep) and left him to take his final breaths on this Earth alone. How many breaths there were? We don't know," said William Jay, assistant state attorney, Florida's Ninth Judicial Court, during opening statements.

At the center of the case are two short videos found on Sarah Boone's cell phone of Torres in the suitcase repeatedly calling out Sarah's name and telling her that he cannot breathe. In those videos, Sarah Boone appears to taunt Torres.

"The key to this case in that 11 minutes…and what happened in those 11 minutes," said James Owens, Boone's defense attorney, during opening statements.

Content warning: You can watch the videos below. FOX 35 obtained them via a public records request. The content is disturbing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: