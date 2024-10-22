15-year-old arrested after armed confrontations, attempt to bribe officer

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old boy on multiple charges after responding to two separate violent incidents on October 18, 2024.

Deputies originally responded to a home on Hemlock Radial Court following reports of an active shooter.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 15-year-old, lying in the road. As they attempted to check him for weapons, the teenager resisted, stating he would fight them.

After being restrained, deputies discovered a firearm in his waistband.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had fired several rounds into the ground following an argument with his family.

During his arrest, he allegedly attempted to bribe the deputy with $100 in exchange for his release.

Meanwhile, other Marion County deputies were investigating a separate incident at a McDonald’s on SE Maricamp Road, where witnesses reported that a juvenile had threatened a customer and started a physical altercation.

The suspect, later identified as the same teenager, reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill the victim.

After being transported to a hospital for evaluation, the suspect continued to exhibit violent behavior, kicking and hitting both the deputy and hospital security officers. He was later transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The suspect, who has a prior record of violent felony offenses, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, bribery of a public servant, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

FOX 35 is not naming the boy or showing his arrest booking photos due to his age and juvenile charges.