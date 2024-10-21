Orlando delays vote on controversial 'Deseret Ranch' annexation, which would amount to 50,000-acre expansion

A controversial plan to expand Orlando by 50,000 acres has been postponed for at least two more weeks after city leaders delayed a final vote on Monday.

The proposal would extend the city’s eastern limits, reaching close to Brevard County. Opponents gathered outside Orlando City Hall to protest before the meeting, and members of the group Save Orange County voiced their objections inside the council chambers.

"This is short-term financial gain for long-term quality of life loss," said one attendee.

The proposed annexation, which covers nearly 53,000 acres currently under Orange County’s jurisdiction, includes land owned by Deseret Ranch, which filed the annexation plans with the city. Orange County opposes this expansion, as well as a similar annexation attempt nearby earlier this year.

In response, Orange County leaders are offering voters a say in future annexations through a charter amendment on this year’s ballot. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer expressed skepticism about the measure’s legal standing, stating, "We believe Orange County is attempting to usurp the local control that the city has."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings responded in a written statement, saying, "I remain optimistic that Orange County, the City of Orlando, and Deseret Ranch can amicably resolve issues related to the annexation."

The annexation will be revisited by city leaders on November 5, the same day Orange County voters will decide whether to grant the county more control over future annexations.

