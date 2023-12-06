'First-of-its-kind' luxury resort opening near Disney World features massive lagoon, 2 18-hole golf courses

article

A new luxury resort is coming to Orlando – and it's looking to change the way you vacation.

Evermore Orlando Resort isn't your typical resort. It's a 1,000-acre complex with dozens of villas for rent, a luxury Hilton hotel, a 20-acre tropical beach complex, an 8-acre lagoon, 15 eateries and two 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses. It's the first-of-its-kind "beach paradise" to open in Orlando, the resort said.

"After five years of meticulous planning and building, we are thrilled to open Evermore Orlando Resort," said Dart Interests President Christopher Kelsey in a press release. "We’re proud to have created Orlando’s first beach paradise designed intentionally for groups, friends and families to effortlessly vacation together."

On Wednesday, the resort announced its official opening date – New Year's Day – and released first-look images of what guests can expect come 2024. Check out all the photos in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo: Evermore

The one-of-a-kind resort, located just outside Walt Disney World's property, will not only feature Orlando's first Conrad Hotel, part of Hilton's luxury brand, but will also have large-scale homes available for vacation rental. There are flats, villas and houses to choose from, ranging from two to 11 bedrooms in size. Conrad Orlando is filled with 433 contemporary-styled guest rooms and suites.

"This innovative development redefines the guest experience, presenting a first-in-class approach that melds privately owned and managed homes with the upscale amenities and services traditionally associated with luxury resorts," Evermore Orlando Resort said in a news release. "By combining the comforts of home with the indulgence of a premium resort, Evermore is poised to revolutionize the way guests engage with the destination."

Evermore Orlando Resort is now accepting reservations for Jan. 1, 2024, while Conrad Orlando is available for bookings starting Jan. 9, 2024. Click here for more information or to book.