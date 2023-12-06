Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sparks over 8% jump in Florida home prices, report says

Music doesn't just affect your mood – it can impact the real estate market, too. Just ask Taylor Swift!

A recent report from Architectural Digest uncovered the Eras Tour's impact on cities on the tour schedule – and Tampa was high on the list after the "Karma" singer visited in April 2023.

"To begin our research, we surveyed 1,000 fans who attended the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour about their concert expenses and tour experiences," the report said. "We also dove into Redfin data, comparing home prices before the tour started to those after the tour’s first leg ended." Architectural Digest also used realtor.com's historical data to "determine the average month-over-month price increases nationally and compare to the growth rates we saw in tour cities."

On average, whenever the Grammy-winning artist made a stop on the Eras Tour, home prices there increased 2.1%, compared to the national average of .52% during the same period between March and August 2023, according to the report.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Furthermore, Tampa saw the second-largest bump in home prices after the Eras Tour, with an 8.2% increase, followed by Glendale, Arizona, at 6.5%. Atlanta was No. 1 at 8.8%.

"(Tampa and Glendale) went above and beyond to embrace Swift and the Eras Tour, which may have helped boost the Taylor Effect," the report said. "When the tour rolled into Tampa, encompassing Hillsborough County temporarily renamed itself Swiftsborough; likewise, Glendale dubbed itself Swift City. Similarly, Arlington, Texas, renamed a street Taylor Swift Way during her stop in town and the city saw a 2.6% increase in home prices."

MORE TAYLOR SWIFT NEWS :

Swift's impact goes beyond the housing market, however. Architectural Digest also found that some fans were inspired to move to cities they visited while attending the Eras Tour.

"One in five concertgoers who ventured to a different city for a show felt so taken by the experience that they contemplated packing up all their belongings and moving there," the report said.

Featured article

Houston came in at No. 1 for this metric, with a whopping 45% of Swifties saying they were interested in moving there due to their tour experience. Seattle was No. 2 (41%), followed by Atlanta (31%) and Denver (27%).

Click here to read the full report.