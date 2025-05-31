2 trailblazing NASA astronauts inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

The Brief Two NASA legends were honored for record-setting space careers. Dr. Bernard Harris made history with a spacewalk; Dr. Peggy Whitson holds the women’s record for time in space. Their legacies inspire the next generation of explorers.



Two pioneering NASA astronauts — Dr. Bernard Harris and Dr. Peggy Whitson — are the newest members of the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

What we know:

Dr. Bernard Harris and Dr. Peggy Whitson were officially inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Harris is recognized as the first Black NASA astronaut to perform a spacewalk, while Whitson holds the record for the most cumulative days in space by any woman — 665 in total — along with more than 60 hours of spacewalking experience.

The backstory:

Dr. Harris became an astronaut in 1991 and was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, which he watched as a child. Dr. Whitson, a biochemist by training, completed three long-term missions aboard the International Space Station and has played a pivotal role in advancing life sciences in microgravity environments.

Both astronauts broke barriers in their respective careers, helping pave the way for broader representation and expanded research in human spaceflight.

What they're saying:

The induction of Harris and Whitson highlights the growing diversity and resilience of NASA’s astronaut corps. Their achievements symbolize historical milestones.

"I’ve been fascinated with science and science fiction since I was a kid," said Dr. Harris. "When I was 13 years old in 1969... I saw Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin land on the moon, and I was hooked."

"The thing that has been most important for me was actually challenging myself to do something I wasn’t sure I would be successful at," said Dr. Whitson. "It showed me I was actually even more capable than I ever imagined."

Whitson also encouraged others to grow through discomfort.

"Live a little bit outside your comfort zone and challenge yourself."

