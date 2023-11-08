Airbnb reveals Florida's most popular rentals, including waterfront stays starting at $107 a night

Some of Florida's most cherished vacation rentals are now at your fingertips thanks to a new feature added to Airbnb's website that showcases the most popular stays in any area.

"Guest Favorites" is Airbnb's new way of letting travelers find the most popular homes, based on ratings, reviews and reliability, according to a press release.

To celebrate the new "Guest Favorites" feature, Airbnb released a list of five of Florida's favorite vacation stays – and a couple of them can be booked right here in Orlando. Four of the five homes showcased in Airbnb's report boast waterfront views, three of them have pools and they're all rented out by Superhosts.

These five homes, spanning Orlando, Jensen Beach, Jupiter and Homosassa, have an average nightly rate of about $138, with the most affordable listed at $107 a night.

According to Airbnb, 30% of listings in Florida are considered Guest Favorites, meaning they have "excellent reviews" and are rated above 4.9 stars on average.

Here's a look at just some of Florida's most popular Airbnbs, according to the vacation rental site:

The Retreat, Orlando

Location: Lake Como

Price: $113/night

Rating: 5.0 stars

Type of place: Room in home (1 queen bed, 1 bathroom)

The Retreat (Photo: Airbnb)

Recent review: "I have no idea where to start! First, Ken and Chuck are the most amazing and kind humans that I’ve ever met. The world would be a better place if there where more humans like them! This was my first time doing a shared AirBnb experience and I loved it. The house is beautiful and clean. Chuck gave me a personal tour and was just so kind and friendly. Great cookies baked by him too! Clean room. Beautiful pool and jacuzzi. Honestly, it felt like I was at home with family. I will be returning."

The Retreat (Photo: Airbnb)

Click here for more information.

Lakefront Studio Apartment, Orlando

Location: Lake Copeland

Price: $217/night

Rating: 5.0 stars

Type of place: Studio apartment in lower level of him (1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)

Lakefront Studio Apartment (Photo: Airbnb)

Recent review: "If I could give Tom and Gordy's place 10 stars, I would with no hesitation. My bf and I arrived with an idea of what we were going to do over the weekend and ended up canceling most of our plans to just relax at the house. I could literally write a book on everything I loved about "Camp Copeland". This was, by far, the best AirbnB I've ever stayed at. If you are thinking about staying with Tom and Gordy, do it! I'm already making plans to go back."

Lakefront Studio Apartment (Photo: Airbnb)

Click here for more information.

Jewel of the Treasure Coast, Jensen Beach

Location: Skyline neighborhood

Price: $120/night

Rating: 5.0 stars

Type of place: Guest suite (1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath)

Jewel of the Treasure Coast (Photo: Airbnb)

Recent review: "Lisa was great! Very friendly and her attention to all the details in the space were perfect...we honestly needed to bring nothing except a toothbrush. The bed was amazing, as was the whole stay."

Jewel of the Treasure Coast (Photo: Airbnb)

Click here for more information.

The River Pearl Honeymoon Cottage, Homosassa

Location: Homosassa

Price: $131/night

Rating: 5.0 stars

Type of place: Studio (2 beds, 1 bath)

Recent review: "If you are traveling to the Homosassa Florida area and want to stay in a very special waterfront apartment with all the amenities you could possibly want, including hot tub and lap pool, you won’t want to miss the ‘River Pearl’! This very special property is hosted by Sunday and Sal, who are both enthusiastic about their property and offering their guests and exceptional experience. be sure to meet Humphrey the tortoise, and Charlie the cat, the self-appointed greeter! You can enjoy kayaking, or just relaxing, but be sure to spend time exploring. You will love it!"

The River Pearl Honeymoon Cottage (Photo: Airbnb)

Click here for more information.

Hideaway on the Water, Jupiter

Location: Branch off Loxahatchee River

Price: $107/night

Rating: 5.0 stars

Type of place: Room in home (1 queen bed)

Recent review: "We cannot say enough great things about our time at Peggy’s place! Beautiful location being right on the water - sipping our morning coffee on the dock was such a peaceful way to start each day. We rented the kayaks and I cannot recommend that enough! A lot of fun wildlife to see on the river (being from out of state, the jumping fish were some of our favorites!). Peggy and Corky were so sweet and made us feel right at home. Peggy’s place will be our go to spot now for the next time we visit Jupiter."

Click here for more information.