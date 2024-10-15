Epic Universe opening: Universal Orlando’s new park could welcome visitors sooner than expected, WSJ reports

Universal's new theme park, "Epic Universe," could open as early as Memorial Day next year, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The report suggests that tickets for the highly anticipated park may go on sale as soon as this month. Epic Universe was initially announced in 2019, but an official opening date has yet to be confirmed. Universal has not commented on the report.

When Epic Universe does open its portal, guests might not be able to purchase single-day tickets right away.

FOX 35 reached out to Universal over the summer to clarify the Epic Universe ticket policy, and a spokesperson confirmed there will be a "phased approach" to ticket sales for the theme park's partners.

Here's the full statement shared with FOX 35:

"We plan to offer a range of ticket products to help manage the expected demand for Epic Universe and to ensure all guests visiting have a great experience at this groundbreaking park. We are currently speaking exclusively to our sales partners to help them prepare for the sales effort to follow. We are introducing products in a phased approach starting with multi-day ticket packages that include an opportunity to visit Epic Universe in addition to the entire Universal Orlando Resort for those planning vacations further out. Additional ticket options – including multi-day and single-day tickets and ticket add-ons will be made available in additional phases. Details will be shared at a later date."

Essentially, guests can buy a multi-day ticket package that includes admission to Epic Universe and other Universal Orlando Resort attractions. Other ticket options, like single-day tickets and add-ons, will be made available for purchase at a later date.

What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe is the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which includes Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

Universal said this new theme park will "transport guests to expansive, vivid worlds filled with awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, hotels, dining and more." There are five different "worlds" featured in the park. Here's what they are, and what Universal said to describe them:

Celestial Park: "Guests will embark on a journey of discovery, thrills , and excitement in a world between worlds where breathtaking gardens, dancing fountains , and stellar attractions inspired by astronomical and mythological elements create imaginative sensory delights."

Super Nintendo World: "Guests will experience a new way to play, from challenging Bowser on the Mario Kart ride to venturing through Donkey Kong Country, and so much more."

Dark Universe: "Guests will encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to a shadowy landscape where monsters roam in this world of myth and mystery."

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk: "Guests will take to the skies and soar with dragons as they explore the colorful Viking village at the heart of Berk, where they can take part in wild boat battles, feast like a Viking , and more."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic: "In Universal Epic Universe, guests will explore the magical streets of 1920s Paris and embark on a new experience at the British Ministry of Magic."

The worlds are all connected through Celestial Park, which is the first world guests will encounter when they step into Epic Universe through the Emerald Gate and Chronos device.

"In our story, Chronos is this giant machine used to harness the energy of the Universe that powers all of Celestial Park, allowing us to open the portals to other worlds," Celestial Park Executive Producer Adam Rivest said.

Once inside Celestial Park, you'll be able to access the four other different worlds through "portals," which Universal describes as "tall, obelisk-like structures."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic portal (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

"Epic is the future meeting the present," said Gabriela Lander, director of facility design for Universal Creative. "We’ll have a park where we’ll be able to walk through nature and be guided by the stars, surrounded by iconic elements that materialize dreams into immersive worlds of epic stories, and with a level of technology that will take the experience to a new level."

The brand-new theme park concept was first introduced in August 2019. The park was slated to open in 2023, but construction was paused in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction resumed again in March 2021, and that's when park execs revealed that summer 2025 was the target opening date.

At first, 700 acres of land were set aside for the new theme park, but Universal Orlando updated its plans in mid-June to include 1,300 additional acres for Epic Universe. It remains unclear

Celestial Park

Celestial Park is the starting and ending point of Epic Universe. Universal describes it as a "world between worlds," where guests can experience top-notch restaurants, attractions, retail stores, and "the most unique hotel in Universal's portfolio," the theme park said. More on that hotel later.

The park transforms from a lush garden with fountains by day to a lit environment by night and is what theme park execs say is a space to reconnect with nature.

"We’ve made a conscious effort to put the park back into theme park, and made sure not to design it with lots of concrete and asphalt streets," Rivest said.

Here's a look at all the attractions and experiences guests can visit at Celestial Park:

Constellation Carousel

Stardust Racers

Astronomica

Atlantic Restaurant

The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant

Nintendo Super Star Store

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More about Celestial Park here.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk is a "larger-than-life Viking village" riddled with attractions and rides, meet-and-greets and several dining and shopping opportunities.

"This world is where the How to Train Your Dragon stories come to life for experienced and novice dragon trainers alike," Universal previously said about the world.

The world is the bridge between the second and third installments of the How to Train Your Dragon movie series, and is the largest in Epic Universe aside from Celestial Park. It showcases Viking-size handmade features like 9-foot doors, chainsaw-carved benches, woven tapestries, timber buildings and fire-breathing dragons. Iconic film locations like Gobber's Forge, Hiccup's House and the Dragon-racing bleachers offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the popular movie.

Here's a look at all the attractions and experiences guests can visit at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk:

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

The Untrainable Dragon

Dragon Racer's Rally

Fyre Drill

Viking Training Camp

Character meet and greets

Mead Hall

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Fyre Drill at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More about How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk here.

Super Nintendo World

Upon entering the ever-moving Super Nintendo World, guests can hop into the world of Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, filled with beloved Nintendo characters and other immersive and dynamic interactions. This world is focused on storytelling to combine worlds and defining the guest's role in the narrative, making it an emotional and engaging experience for gamers and guests alike.

"Around you, Thwomps thud down, shells spin, Koopas pace back-and-forth. You’ll be eager to punch a ? Block and hear that delightful, endorphin-pushing, sound of earning a digital coin. Even Chris Bromby, the Senior Show Producer for the project, admits entering Super Nintendo World ‘kind of makes you a little teary, especially as a fan of the games,’" Universal said.

Here's a look at all the attractions and experiences guests can visit at Super Nintendo World:

Super Mario Land

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge

Yoshi's Adventure

Key challenges

Toadstool Cafe

Character meet and greets

Donkey Kong Country

Mine-Cart Madness

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Mario and Luigi meet-and-greet at Super Nintendo World (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More about Super Nintendo World here.

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is a haven for "monster kids," featuring thrilling attractions, immersive experiences and encounters with classic Universal Monsters like the Frankensteins, Dracula and The Wolf Man.

Guests will enter this world through a spooky portal that launches you right into the eerie village of Darkmoor, where monstrous tales come to life.

Here's a look at all the attractions and experiences guests can visit at Dark Universe:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experience

Curse of the Werewolf

Character meet and greets

Das Stakehouse

The Burning Blade Tavern

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Darkmoor Village Entrance Dark Universe (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More about Dark Universe here.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Immerse yourself in a new chapter of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the Ministry of Magic opening in 2025. The new world lets guests travel back in time to Paris in the 1920s and the British Ministry of Magic in the late '90s, blending the history of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

Guests can expect a richly-designed environment filled with interactive elements and authentic details, promising Potterheads everywhere an unforgettable experience that'll make you feel like you're a wizard in this magical world.

"The level of detail that’s overlaid on [the world], whether you are a casual fan or have been to every midnight book release, you’ll find something," said senior show producer on the project, Kathrynn Cobbs DiGenova. "You’ll find something to connect to because there are themes throughout the land that are just universal."

Keep your ears peeled at new 'Harry Potter' world in Epic Universe for this hidden 'Easter egg'

Here's a look at all the attractions and experiences guests can visit at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Le Cirque Arcanus

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique

Inspiring Wand Magic

Captivating Entertainment

Café L'Air De La Sirène

Le Gobelet Noir

Bar Moonshine

Bièraubeurre Cart

Les Galeries Mirifiques

K. Rammelle

Tour En Floo

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic here.

New Universal Orlando hotels

Universal Orlando Resort is adding three new hotels to its portfolio:

Helios Grand Hotel

Universal hasn't released too many details about its Helios Grand Hotel, but it's what they're calling the most unique in the theme park's portfolio. Featuring "celestial patterns and dazzling constellations," the Helios Grand Hotel offers one-of-a-kind views of Epic Universe and even has its own entrance to the theme park.

This hotel is slated to open in 2025.

Stella Nova Resort

First announced in April 2024, the Stella Nova Resort adds 750 guest rooms inspired by the "infinite vastness of the unknown universe." The hotel, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotel & Co, is affordable for guests, according to Universal. Nightly rates start at $147.

The resort is an ideal retreat for adventure and relaxation and has a design that reflects the expansive universe with serene teals and purples to create a calming atmosphere.

This hotel is slated to open on Jan. 21, 2025.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Universal Stella Nova Resort exterior (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Terra Luna Resort

The Terra Luna Resort is also a 750-room hotel co-owned and operated by Loews. It has the same nightly starting rate of $147, too.

Universal describes this resort as "another world" within the theme park complex. Guests will be transported into the unknown where they'll encounter planets that have yet to be discovered.

"Here, guests will find themselves in the midst of an extraordinary landing zone within an awe-inspiring solar system – accented with fresh surroundings and terrestrial greens and golds," Universal said.

This hotel is slated to open on Feb. 25, 2025.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Universal Terra Luna Resort exterior (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Epic Universe preview center

You can preview Epic Universe without paying a single dollar at Universal Orlando Resort's "preview center" that recently opened at CityWalk.

Guests can get an up-close look at everything slated to open at Epic Universe come 2025, plus the opportunity to step through the entry portal, survey a massive model of the park, and pose for various photo ops. There's also Epic Universe merch available for purchase.

More information about the preview center here.

Click here for more information about Epic Universe.

