Don't let the Muggles get you down, Orlando! Details about the newest installment at Epic Universe have finally been revealed.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is the fifth and final land slated to debut at Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park come 2025, which also features characters from Fantastic Beasts, the spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter series.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is opening at Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Everything we know about Universal Orlando's Epic Universe so far

Not only is this the theme park's third Harry Potter installment – following Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios – but it also includes the "most ambitious, groundbreaking ride Universal has ever created."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic Non-Magique Park (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

What to expect at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Here's what Universal Orlando Resort said about what guests can expect when they walk through the Ministry of Magic portal at Epic Universe:

"Beyond the world’s ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance. Here, wizards and non-magiques alike will be enamored with the majestic grandeur and enchanting ambiance of the city as they cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets using interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and – for the first time ever within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – travel across countries and time to 1990s London using the Métro-Floo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic portal (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Rides, attractions at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

And here's a look at everything slated to open inside the Harry Potter-inspired world:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry: This groundbreaking attraction will combine immersive environments, powerful storytelling and innovative ride technology. Guests travel by wizarding transit Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic, where they'll join Harry and friends in a thrilling chase to capture Dolores Umbridge in a dynamic, action-packed adventure.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Le Cirque Arcanus: For the first time, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will feature a live, full-scale theater experience that showcases aerialists, puppetry and special effects. The show follows Ringmaster Skender, who steals Newt Scamander's suitcase of magical creatures, and circus employee Gwenlyn's quest to save them.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Le Cirque Arcanus (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique: Guests can shop for exquisite wands crafted by renowned artisan Cosme Acajor at this premier Parisian wand shop, which offers unique three-sided boxed wands, along with popular imports from Ollivanders, each including a list of spell-casting locations throughout the wizarding world.

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Inspiring Wand Magic: As guests trek through wizarding Paris, they can use interactive wands to cast spells, interact with magical creatures like Nifflers and Bowtruckles, and engage with enchanted objects in storefront windows. These experiences are scattered throughout Place Cachée.

Niffler Wand Interactive (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Captivating Entertainment: As guests explore Place Cachée, they'll come face to face with a variety of characters fom the wizarding world, including exchange students from Hogwarts and Ilvermorny, an Auror from the Ministère des Affaires Magiques de la France who's investigating suspicious activity, and talking portraits of wizards interacting with locals.

Place Cachée (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Dining, retail at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Universal also shared details about Harry Potter-themed dining and retail locations:

Café L'Air De La Sirène: This charming French café, featuring intricate architecture, will serve sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts

Cafe L'Air De La Sirene (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Le Gobelet Noir: This shadowy auberge in Place Cachée offers a discreet dining spot for Dark witches and wizards with a menu of soups, salads, entrees and desserts

Le Gobelet Noir (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Bar Moonshine : American witches and wizards can get a taste of home with exclusive drinks in a setting adorned with U.S. Quidditch memorabilia

Bièraubeurre Cart : Visitors can enjoy a refreshing mug of Butterbeer at the Bièraubeurre cart in Place Cachée, a must-have in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Les Galeries Mirifiques : Shop for wizarding gear and memorabilia

K. Rammelle : French confectionary shop

Tour En Floo: Ministry of Magic-inspired gift shop

Rue Malabete (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Merchandise inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is available now at the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center at CityWalk and online.

Other worlds at Epic Universe

Here's a look at the other worlds opening at Epic Universe in 2025:

Kenan Thompson found hidden in new Epic Universe renderings

When will Epic Universe open?

An exact opening date for Epic Universe has not yet been revealed, but Universal Orlando Resort is targeting summer 2025.