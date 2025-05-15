Florida bear hunt: FWC releases proposed guidelines of what would become annual event

The Brief A proposed December black bear hunt would mark Florida’s first in a decade. Future seasons would be expanded from October to December. Permits would be limited and issued by lottery, unlike the open system in 2015. Supporters cite population control; opponents urge non-lethal solutions.



Florida wildlife officials will review a proposal next week to establish an annual limited-entry black bear hunt — the first such hunt in over a decade.

FWC to consider proposal at next meeting

What we know:

Florida wildlife officials are reviewing a proposal to reintroduce an annual limited-entry black bear hunt, with the first potential hunting season to take place this December. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is scheduled to consider the measure during a meeting next week at the College of Central Florida in Ocala.

According to a proposal summary posted online on Wednesday (PDF), the first hunting season would begin the first Saturday in December and end on the last Sunday of the month.

Unlike the last hunt in 2015 — when 304 bears were killed over just two days after permits were sold without restriction — the new proposal includes a permit lottery system. The number of permits would be based on data such as prior hunting success rates and the survival and mortality of female bears. Hunting would be restricted to designated "bear management units" with populations of at least 200 bears.

The proposal comes amid growing concern over bear-human interactions and follows a recent fatality — the first on record in Florida — of an 89-year-old man in Collier County who was killed in a bear attack.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many permits would be issued in the first year under the proposed limited-entry system, or how the commission will define acceptable mortality rates and population thresholds. Additionally, it’s not known whether the commissioners will approve the measure during next week’s meeting or if public opposition could lead to delays or modifications.

The commission has not detailed what specific non-lethal strategies — if any — would be pursued alongside or in place of the proposed hunt. Public response to the proposal remains a significant variable, particularly given past controversies.

The backstory:

Florida last held a black bear hunt in October 2015, the first in over 20 years. The hunt sparked widespread backlash after permits were made available to anyone willing to pay, and hundreds of bears were killed in a matter of days— ending the season abruptly due to overwhelming success.

Since then, the state has not permitted any bear hunting, and the issue has become a lightning rod for debate. Supporters argue that regulated hunts are necessary to manage growing bear populations and reduce potential threats to humans and property. Critics maintain that hunting is an ineffective and inhumane method of population control and have advocated for alternatives such as better waste management and public education.

Right to hunt now enshrined in Florida Constitution

Big picture view:

The proposal surfaces at a time of broader cultural and political developments in Florida. In November, voters approved a constitutional amendment affirming hunting and fishing as rights, which supporters say underscores public support for wildlife management through hunting.

However, Florida’s rapid urban development and expanding human footprint have complicated the relationship between residents and native wildlife. Bear sightings and encounters have become more common, often traced back to unsecured trash and habitat encroachment, not overpopulation.

Wildlife officials have long walked a tightrope between conservation science and public sentiment, with critics warning that politically driven decisions could compromise ecological integrity.

Timeline:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has approved a rule establishing a limited-entry bear hunting program, citing a sustainable bear population in designated areas of the state. Since the 1970s, Florida has recorded 42 incidents of bears making physical contact with humans.

October 2015 : The state held its first bear hunt in decades. It was cut short after 304 bears were killed in two days.

November 2024 : Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment protecting the right to hunt and fish.

May 2025 : The FWC confirmed the state’s first fatal bear attack involving an 89-year-old man in Collier County.

Next Week (May 2025): The FWC will meet in Ocala to consider the new bear hunting proposal.

Bear advocates question need for hunt

What they're saying:

Supporters of the hunt say that regulated hunting is necessary to control bear numbers and prevent dangerous encounters. They also cite the recent constitutional amendment as public endorsement of wildlife management through hunting.

"Managing [bear] population growth is important to balance species numbers with suitable habitat and maintain a healthy population," said Morgan Richardson, Director of Hunting and Game Management at FWC, in the online summary of the proposal.

Opponents disagree. They argue the issue is not the bears but human negligence, particularly unsecured trash bins that attract the animals.

"Hunting doesn’t reduce human-bear interactions," said one critic, echoing a common stance among wildlife advocates. "The state should focus on non-lethal options and invest in education and infrastructure that prevent bear encounters in the first place."

When would Florida's bear hunting season run?

Dig deeper:

The rule outlines the creation of Bear Harvest Zones within Bear Management Units (BMUs) that support populations exceeding 200 bears. Permits will be issued annually through a random drawing via the state’s online licensing system. A single permit allows the harvest of one bear and includes a mandatory tagging and reporting process.

To manage sustainability, the number of permits per zone will be based on bear population estimates, female mortality rates, and prior hunting success. No more than 10% of permits will go to non-residents.

Hunters must be at least 18 years old, follow tagging and reporting procedures, and may only hunt in their assigned zone. Each harvest must be reported within 24 hours, and carcasses are subject to inspection and biological sampling by the FWC.

If approved, future hunts could occur annually between October 1 and December 31. The rule also sets strict guidelines on the use of dogs, and defines rules for transferring and storing harvested bears.

Beginning January 1, 2026, landowners with at least 5,000 contiguous acres of suitable bear habitat may apply for a Private Lands Bear Harvest Program. Properties must submit bear population surveys and meet conservation activity requirements to qualify for a limited number of harvest tags.

The program will be closely monitored for compliance, and any violations could result in permit suspension or revocation.

What is the bear population in Florida?

FWC population estimates from 2015 indicate there are approximately 4,050 bears statewide. The mean estimates for each Bear Management Unit include: 120 in the West Panhandle, 1,060 in the East Panhandle, 496 in the North, 30 in the Big Bend, 1,198 in the Central, 98 in the South Central, and 1,044 in the South.

For more information and updates on application deadlines, visit MyFWC.com/Bear.

