Universal Orlando's Epic Universe to open by summer 2025: report

article

Universal Orlando will reportedly open its latest theme park, Epic Universe, by summer 2025, executives said during a Comcast earnings call on Thursday.

Progress on Epic Universe was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was previously supposed to open in 2023.

In a tweet on Thursday, Universal Orlando wrote, "Summer 2025," but no other information.

According to WDW News Today, Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal CEO, said the project is now "full steam ahead" and "construction is going really well."

Universal said Epic Universe "will create an entirely new level of theme park entertainment." The 750-acre site is expected to have a new theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops and restaurants when it opens, the announcement said.

Epic Universe is also expected to bring an additional 14,000 permanent jobs.

