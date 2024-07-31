Keep your ears peeled at new 'Harry Potter' world in Epic Universe for this hidden 'Easter egg'

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is slated to open at Epic Universe in 2025 – but not without a few hidden secrets.

Universal Orlando Resort revealed everything guests can expect when they walk through the Epic Universe portal next summer, including a fun surprise that can only be uncovered by the most observant wizards and witches.

Non-Magique Park (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Before we get to the Easter egg, it's important to note that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will transport guests back to Paris in the 1920s. Scott Verble, executive producer for the new Harry Potter-themed installment at Epic Universe, and his team have taken a lot of time to make sure the new magical world really feels, looks like and tastes like 1920s Paris – and also nail what the experience of a witch or wizard was like back then, according to a blog post from Universal Orlando Resort.

Related article

Place Cachée is just one aspect of that Parisian feel. It's a busy stone street lined with shops, cafés and a slew of signs showcasing Le Cirque Arcanus, a first-of-its-kind live show.

"It’s really a new look for the wizarding world," Verble said. "This is a more refined, Parisian take."

Place Cachée (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Everything we know about Universal Orlando's Epic Universe so far

Verble and his team have also made sure that you can not only feel, see and taste what Paris in the 1920s was like, but also hear.

Associate producer Cara Pfost Brown said there's a fun "Easter egg" – or hidden message – throughout the Ministry of Magic section of the park.

"We’ve recorded these little vignettes and stories to kind of populate our French city with French wizarding people. So if you’re stopping by a storefront, you might overhear the storekeeper talking to clients or you might overhear some gossip," she said.

Rue Malabete (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

That language or translation app you downloaded on your phone months ago might come in handy when you visit Epic Universe.

"If there’s a boost in language app usage around Orlando next year, you’ll know why," Universal quipped in its blog post.

For a look at everything coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, click here.