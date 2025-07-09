Epic Universe files paperwork for expansion: What we know about what's coming next

The Brief Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork for a major expansion project at Epic Universe. The expansion paperwork comes less than two months after the new theme park opened in May. The paperwork is vague, describing the project only as "vertical construction," and classified as a shop, warehouse or restaurant.



Universal Orlando Resort has officially filed paperwork with Orange County for a major expansion project at Epic Universe. The expansion paperwork comes less than two months after the new theme park opened in May.

What does the proposed expansion include?

What we know:

Universal Orlando Resort has submitted paperwork to Orange County for a new construction project at Epic Universe.

The site is located between the park's main entrance and Super Nintendo World. The permits suggest the project will be slightly under 40,000 square feet.

What we don't know:

The paperwork is vague, describing the project only as "vertical construction," and classified as a shop, warehouse or restaurant.

There is no estimated timeline provided in the paperwork for when construction could start or finish.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe, Universal's newest theme park, opened its gates in May.

Epic Universe features five distinct lands, each with unique attractions, dining and entertainment. The lands are: Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The park was six years in development and marked the first major new park to launch in Orlando in more than two decades.

The park is expected to drive major economic growth across Central Florida’s $92.5 billion tourism industry and is part of Universal's strategy to expand its offerings and compete with other major theme parks in the area.

What they're saying:

"It doesn't look like it's going to be a ride or show," Seth Kubersky, from TheUnofficialGuides.com, said. "Most likely, it is a support structure for special events."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"They could open this up as a temporary space to say, 'Hey, we just opened this park, we're already building more. Here's whatever's coming next,'" Tharin White, from EYNTK.info, said.

Why you should care:

This expansion project highlights Universal's aggressive approach to building and expanding Epic Universe, which could lead to more attractions and amenities for visitors.

What's next:

Experts speculate the site could become a dedicated space for special events, seasonal attractions, or a visitor preview center for future park expansions.

Universal's next steps will likely involve clarifying the purpose of the construction and setting a timeline for development.

RELATED STORIES