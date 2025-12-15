Tyler Feight arrested in Orlando on alleged probation violations: Jail log

Tyler Feight has been arrested and booked into jail under suspicion of violating his probation, according to online jail records.

Orange County Jail Records show that Feight was arrested by Orlando police for a violation of probation. No other details were immediately released.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information.

The backstory:

Feight, 26, was arrested on April 10, 2025, under suspicion of sexual battery after he allegedly attacked and assaulted a woman who was jogging in College Park.

Recently, Feight accepted a plea deal with state prosecutors and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of battery. He was sentenced to 225 days – which ended up being time served – and was released on probation. The prosecutor also asked the judge to withhold adjudication, which allowed Feight to avoid a formal conviction.

State Attorney Monique Worrell, whose office prosecuted the case, blamed the decision to withhold adjudication as an error and prosecutorial oversight, but downplayed the impact it had on the case or the outcome, as Feight remains a convicted felon from a previous case, she said. The State Attorney's Office also said the woman at the center of the case was aware of and supported the plea agreement.

Worrell held a press conference following the case outcome and media coverage, which spotlighted concerns from those who live in and around College Park. You can watch Monique Worrell's full press conference above.

"It was within the confines of the Criminal Punishment Code of the State of Florida within the laws designed by the legislature, for an offense of this nature," she said.

Feight, who has been arrested nine times in Orange County — often on allegations of violent or sexual offenses — is now on three years of probation. His grandmother told reporters his mental health "has not been addressed." Court records show he has frequently been found incompetent to stand trial.

Although police recommended attempted sexual battery charges, prosecutors pursued only the battery charge in a plea deal.

Plea deal includes three years of probation

Feight was given three years probation with special conditions. The probation and special conditions were "imposed with an eye toward community safety," Worrell said.

The special conditions placed upon Feight include:

Complete a psychosexual evaluation and any recommended treatment after that evaluation

Have no contact with the victim

Not return within a three-block radius of the incident