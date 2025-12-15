Powerball jackpot surges to $1.1 billion

The Brief Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.1 billion after no grand prize winners in Saturday night’s drawing. The current jackpot has an estimated cash value of $503.4 million. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 15.



The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion after there were no grand prize winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 13 drawing 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 and a red Powerball of 16.

While no tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball, there were several $1 million winners across the country, including Florida. A ticket matching all five numbers was sold at a Publix on Belcher Road in Clearwater, according to lottery officials.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night. It currently ranks as the sixth-largest in Powerball history and the second-largest lottery jackpot this year.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawings live here.

Why is the Powerball jackpot so high?

The current jackpot has rolled over more than 40 times since September after two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split a grand prize of $1.787 billion.

"This jackpot streak is bringing people together to dream big during this festive time of the year," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, in a news release.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

6. $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California

7. $1.1 billion – (current jackpot prize)

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts