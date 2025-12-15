Osceola County approves AdventHealth hospital at NeoCity

The Brief Osceola County approved a deal for AdventHealth to build a new health care campus at NeoCity. Plans include an 80-bed hospital expandable to 200 beds, boosting jobs and care access. Officials say the project supports economic growth in the fast-growing region.



Osceola County commissioners on Monday approved a purchase-and-development agreement with AdventHealth to build a new health care campus on 20 acres at NeoCity.

NeoCity is a fast-growing mixed-use development off of U.S. Highway 192 between Kissimmee and St. Cloud that will include entertainment, retail, residential and business projects.

What we know:

Under the agreement, AdventHealth plans to develop the campus in phases, ultimately constructing a hospital with at least 80 beds and the capacity to expand to 200 beds within eight years.

County officials said the project is expected to bring high-paying jobs and expand access to medical care for residents.

Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington said the project reflects the county’s focus on improving health care access while supporting economic growth.

AdventHealth officials said the new campus will expand the system’s presence in Osceola County, which already includes hospitals in Kissimmee and Celebration, along with multiple emergency and outpatient facilities.

The NeoCity site, a 320-acre county-owned property near the future Cross Prairie Parkway and Florida Turnpike interchange, is planned as a hub for development and services.

Officials said the hospital project aligns with the area’s broader goal of attracting businesses and supporting the region’s growing population.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a timeline for the development of the AdventHealth property.