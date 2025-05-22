Epic Universe: Stars attend grand opening and talk with FOX 35

The Brief Stars and fans gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Epic Universe. The 1,300-acre park features five immersive worlds and cutting-edge technology. The site, once Lockheed Martin land, is now a major tourist hub in Orlando.



Universal Orlando has officially opened its highly anticipated Epic Universe, a 1,300-acre theme park and one of the largest theme park expansions in Florida’s history. On Wednesday, celebrities walked the blue carpet and fans lined up in droves to mark one of the biggest expansions in Florida theme park history.

Who Showed Up?:

Composer Danny Elfman attended the grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando. Best known for scoring films like Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Spider-Man, Elfman toured the new theme park and met with fans during the celebration.

What would a Universal Orlando theme park opening be without the famed Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps, known for playing the Weasley twins?

Warwick Davis, known for his roles in Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Willow, appeared at the grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made an appearance on the blue carpet.

Oscar-winning special effects artist Rick Baker joined the celebration at Universal’s Epic Universe grand opening in Orlando.

Former WWE professional wrestler Cody Rhodes was in attendance, along with his wife, Brandi.

Below is an image gallery of other notable celebrities who walked the blue carpet on Wednesday night.

Image 1 of 28 ▼ ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 21: (L-R) Nico Parker and Mason Thames attend Universal Orlando Resort Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Much-Anticipated Fourth Theme Park, Universal Epic Universe at Universal Epic Universe on May 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Universal Orlando Resort)

The project took several years of planning, design, and construction. Though slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, development resumed full pace and culminated in this week’s grand unveiling.

Local perspective:

Locally, the opening of Epic Universe is being hailed as a generational event. It cements Orlando's status as the global epicenter for theme park innovation and tourism. Many residents and tourists alike see the park as a boost to the local economy and a source of pride.

