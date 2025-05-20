Epic Universe: 11 new rides you can't miss at grand opening

The Brief Epic Universe will open to the public on Thursday, May 22, and FOX 35 News is giving you a preview of the rides you can expect to see at Orlando's newest theme park. The park features a total of 11 rides: three in Super Nintendo World, three in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, two in Celestial Park, two in Dark Universe and one in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.



Excitement is building for Epic Universe, which is set to have its grand opening in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

The new park has nearly a dozen exciting rides, including fast roller coasters and fun experiences based on Harry Potter, Super Mario, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Here’s what we know about each ride.

Epic Universe rides

What we know:

Epic Universe features a total of 11 rides: three in Super Nintendo World, three in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, two in Celestial Park, two in Dark Universe and one in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, according to Universal Orlando Resort.

Mario Kart™

Bowser’s Challenge is a 3-D / 4-D Experience, Motion Simulation where guests will put on special goggles and steer through the iconic Mario Kart courses just like in the game! The goal is to collect the digital coins and throw shells to try to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup. There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride.

(Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Mine-Cart Madness™

This ride is a thrill coaster where guests board a mine cart and zoom through the Golden Temple. The goal is to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana! There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride.

(Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mine-Cart Madness™

Yoshi's Adventure™

This is a ride for the whole family! Guests will weave through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering characters while searching for the hidden colored eggs. There is a minimum height requirement of 34 inches to ride.

(Location: Super Nintendo World)

Yoshi's Adventure™

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

On this coaster guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45 mph.

(Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

Dragon Racer's Rally

On this thrill ride, parkgoers will be in complete control of their dragons and will be able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air.

(Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Dragon Racer's Rally

Fyre Drill

This ride is sure to make a splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride!

(Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Fyre Drill

Stardust Racers

This is the marquee attraction in Celestial Park. The dual-launch rollercoaster sends guests racing through the skies. The two intertwining tracks run parallel and criss-cross multiple times during the race. Racers can expect speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet.

(Location: Celestial Park)



The Constellation Carousel

This ride allows guests to "ride the constellations themselves", according to Universal. Guests board celestial animal carriages, including lions, dragons and peacocks, to ride across the Milky Way. Each is built with the capability of turning 360 degrees and lifting up to 6 feet in the air. Guests can expect celestial music and colors during their journey.

(Location: Celestial Park)

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein carries on her family’s dark legacy in a secret lab beneath their estate. During a live showcase of her groundbreaking attempt to control monsters, chaos erupts when Dracula leads a rebellion, rallying furious creatures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and others. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

(Location: Dark Universe)

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Curse of the Werewolf

Maleva, the wise leader of The Guild of Mystics, invites you into a hidden wagon camp deep in the forest. There, you’re cautioned about the fearsome beasts that lurk in the shadows. Soon, you’ll find yourself aboard Curse of the Werewolf—a wild, twisting ride through the dark woods, dodging glowing eyes and snapping jaws as a relentless pack of werewolves closes in. It is a thrill coaster with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

(Location: Dark Universe)

Curse of the Werewolf

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™

Guests will first have to travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic™ where Dolores Umbridge™ is about to stand trial.

Guests will then board a lift with Harry, Ron, and Hermione who will journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

(Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

When does Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, officially opens Thursday, May 22! The park hours on opening day are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, Epic Universe becomes the resort’s fourth park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay.

It marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly three decades.

