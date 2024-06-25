EDC Orlando 2024 lineup released: John Summit, Zeds Dead, Illenium & more
ORLANDO, Fla. - The official countdown to EDC Orlando is on now that the three-day music festival has revealed its official lineup for 2024.
General atmosphere at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 10, 2018 at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The two day electronic music festival has been held annually in Orlando since 2011. The flagship event in Las Vegas, Nevada is the world
Here's everything you need to know about EDC Orlando 2024:
When & where is EDC Orlando?
EDC Orlando is set to take over Tinker Field on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 this year.
Tinker Field is located at 287 S Tampa Ave. in Orlando.
EDC Orlando lineup
EDC Orlando released its official lineup for 2024 on June 25. Among the dozens of DJs slated to take the stage under the electric sky are John Summit, Tiësto, Zeds Dead and Illenium, Eric Prydz, Fisher and Alesso.
Here's a look:
EDC Orlando ticket prices
General admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes are going back on sale Thursday, June 27 at noon ET.
Here's what to know about each pass tier:
3-day general admission
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Free water refill stations
- Food and beverage options
- Bar access
Price: $209.99 plus taxes and fees
3-day general admission+
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Expedited entry lane into festival
- Premium, air-conditioned restrooms
- Free water refill stations
- Food and beverage options
- Bar access
Price: $289.99 plus taxes and fees
3-day VIP
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Exclusive food and beverage otions
- Dedicated VIP viewing areas
- Dedicated VIP merch tent
- Complimentary Volta Beauty Bar
- Kandi-making station
- Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials
- Free Wi-Fi
- Free water refill stations
Price: $409.99 plus taxes and fees
EDC Orlando map
EDC Orlando has not yet released the festival or parking map for the 2024 festival as of June 25.
Here's a link to see the 2023 festival map.
EDC Orlando shuttles
EDC Orlando lets fans avoid traffic and parking woes with the Official Insomniac Shuttle Program. Shuttles give fans direct access to the festival gates.
EDC Orlando has not yet released the shuttle information for the 2024 festival as of June 25.
In 2023, shuttle passes included either one- or three-day round-trip transportation to and from EDC Orlando, and they depart and return throughout the day. There were several shuttle lines that offered service to and from hotels in the theme park area and International Drive.
They ran from noon to 8 p.m. from all shuttle stops, and took fans back starting at 9 p.m. until an hour after the festival ends.
Click here for more info about EDC Orlando.