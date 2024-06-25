EDC Orlando 2024 lineup released: John Summit, Zeds Dead, Illenium & more

The official countdown to EDC Orlando is on now that the three-day music festival has revealed its official lineup for 2024.

General atmosphere at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 10, 2018 at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The two day electronic music festival has been held annually in Orlando since 2011. The flagship event in Las Vegas, Nevada is the world Expand

Here's everything you need to know about EDC Orlando 2024:

When & where is EDC Orlando?

EDC Orlando is set to take over Tinker Field on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 this year.

Tinker Field is located at 287 S Tampa Ave. in Orlando.

EDC Orlando lineup

EDC Orlando released its official lineup for 2024 on June 25. Among the dozens of DJs slated to take the stage under the electric sky are John Summit, Tiësto, Zeds Dead and Illenium, Eric Prydz, Fisher and Alesso.

Here's a look:

EDC Orlando ticket prices

General admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes are going back on sale Thursday, June 27 at noon ET.

Here's what to know about each pass tier:

3-day general admission

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Free water refill stations

Food and beverage options

Bar access

Price: $209.99 plus taxes and fees

3-day general admission+

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Expedited entry lane into festival

Premium, air-conditioned restrooms

Free water refill stations

Food and beverage options

Bar access

Price: $289.99 plus taxes and fees

3-day VIP

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Exclusive food and beverage otions

Dedicated VIP viewing areas

Dedicated VIP merch tent

Complimentary Volta Beauty Bar

Kandi-making station

Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials

Free Wi-Fi

Free water refill stations

Price: $409.99 plus taxes and fees

EDC Orlando map

EDC Orlando has not yet released the festival or parking map for the 2024 festival as of June 25.

Here's a link to see the 2023 festival map.

EDC Orlando shuttles

EDC Orlando lets fans avoid traffic and parking woes with the Official Insomniac Shuttle Program. Shuttles give fans direct access to the festival gates.

EDC Orlando has not yet released the shuttle information for the 2024 festival as of June 25.

In 2023, shuttle passes included either one- or three-day round-trip transportation to and from EDC Orlando, and they depart and return throughout the day. There were several shuttle lines that offered service to and from hotels in the theme park area and International Drive.

They ran from noon to 8 p.m. from all shuttle stops, and took fans back starting at 9 p.m. until an hour after the festival ends.

Click here for more info about EDC Orlando.