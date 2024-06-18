Orlando leaders recommend permanent restrictions on new nightclubs

The Orlando City Council is proposing permanent restrictions on establishing new nightclubs downtown.

This follows a temporary moratorium enacted in March, which was extended until September.

City planners said they wanted to "press the pause button" so the city could evaluate what was happening downtown and find the codes to govern future development.

Under the new proposal, any new bars or nightclubs must be located at least 300 feet away from existing ones. However, bars and nightclubs currently operating in downtown Orlando will not be subject to these new regulations.