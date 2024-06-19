'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast to reunite at '90s Con' in Florida: See the full celebrity guest lineup

article

Florida, it's time to travel back to the '90s!

Some cast members from Beverly Hills, 90210 are set to reunite at 90s Con in Daytona Beach in September. The announcement was made on Tuesday by event organizers who revealed which iconic stars from the hit 1990s show will be at the Ocean Center on Sept. 13-15:

Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh)

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)

Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor)

Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman)

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders)

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

Jason Priestly, who played Brandon Walsh on the FOX show, won't be in attendance due to filming schedule conflicts, according to event organizer That's 4 Entertainment.

The cast will be at the event for autographs, selfies with fans, photo opportunities and a Q&A panel.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 stars are the latest celebs to be added to the 90s Con lineup. Back in April, the event announced that the cast of Melrose Place would reunite at the convention, too.

Portrait of the actors of the television series "Melrose Place", from left to right: Courtney Thorne-Smith, Doug Savant, Vanessa Williams, Grant Show, Amy Locane, Thomas Calabro and Josie Bissett. (Photo by mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images)

90s Con Florida celebrity guest lineup

Here's a look at all the celebs scheduled to appear at 90s Con Florida:

(From left to right) Melissa Joan Hart, Joey Lawrence, Holly Marie Combs, Jaleel White and Carmen Electra are among the celebrity guests slated to appear at 90s Con Florida in Daytona Beach in September 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Josie Bissett

Laura Leighton

Daphne Zuniga

Grant Show

Brooke Langton

Brittany Daniel & Cynthia Daniel Hauser

Joey Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence

Andrew Lawrence

Shannen Doherty ( Beverly Hills, 90210)

Holly Marie Combs

Rose McGowan

Brian Krause

Dorian Gregory

Jennifer Rhodes

Tori Spelling

Jennie Garth

Ian Ziering

Beverley Mitchell

Barry Watson

Catherine Hicks

David Gallagher

Mackenzie Rosman

Carmen Electra

Juliette Lewis

Melissa Joan Hart

Jenna Leigh Green

Soleil Moon Frye

Elisa Donovan

Nate Richert

Andrew Keegan

Jaleel White

Brian Austin Green

Gabrielle Carteris

That's 4 Entertainment said more celebrity guests have yet to be announced.

Tickets for 90s Con Florida are on sale now. Day passes range from $40 to $60, or you can snag a weekend pass starting at $125. VIP packages are also available for purchase.