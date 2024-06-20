Sabrina Carpenter coming to Orlando on 'Short n' Sweet Tour!'

article

Sabrina Carpenter just announced a brand new tour and she's coming to Florida!

The "Espresso" singer is scheduled to visit Orlando's Kia Center and Tampa's Amalie Arena on Oct. 24 and 25, respectively.

The Team Sabrina resale opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. and CashApp cardholders can also get early access to tickets.

To sign up for the resale, sign up for the city/show you want to attend on Carpenter's official website. It should be noted that early access does not guarantee tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

The "Please Please Please" singer, currently on the music festival circuit, was recently the opening act for Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour."

The 25-year-old singer announced earlier this month that her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is slated to drop on Aug. 23.