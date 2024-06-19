Florida country music festival abruptly canceled

A country music festival slated for Labor Day weekend in Panama City Beach has been abruptly canceled by event organizers.

Kickoff Jam, which was scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Frank Brown Park, will no longer be taking place. Event organizers shared the following statement on social media and posted it on the music festival's homepage on June 7:

"After the success of Gulf Coast Jam this past weekend in Panama City Beach, we realized the weekend after Memorial Day is a much better time to host a festival. So, we are going to cancel Kickoff Jam and provide refunds."

Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and Alabama were scheduled to headline the three-day music festival. Other musical acts included on the lineup were Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, Rhett Akins, Tyler Farr and Randy Travis, to name a few.

Carrie Underwood (left) and Garth Brooks (right) [Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Taylor Hill/WireImage]

Anyone who purchased tickets to Kickoff Jam in Panama City Beach will be refunded. The music festival previously posted on social media that Tier 1 general admission tickets were sold out.