2024 Eclipse in Florida: Maps, timeline, path of totality

We are just days away from a total solar eclipse that will be visible from some of the U.S.

For those outside the path of totality, like in Florida, there will be a partial eclipse, in which the Moon partially covers the Sun. For eye safety, it's essential for observers in these areas to wear eclipse glasses throughout the event.

As the path of totality shows below, much of Central Florida will see between 50 and 70 percent of the total eclipse.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

2024 solar eclipse path of totality

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

Monday's eclipse will start at 1:46 p.m. and end at 4:17 p.m. The eclipse peak will be at 3:03 p.m., and 57% of the sun will be covered.

RELATED STORIES:

Do I need to wear solar eclipse glasses?

It's not safe to look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

The only time it’s safe to look directly at the sun is the brief period when the moon completely blocks the sun. Looking at the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or any other type of lens without a special solar filter will also injure your eyes.

Glasses considered safe for eclipse-viewing will meet the ISO 12312-2 standard, so look for that label, but organizers of the Solar Eclipse Across America website say they’ve found some glasses that say they’re compliant, but they’re not.