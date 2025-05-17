VIDEO: Florida suspects steal more than 200 pounds of mail and go on shopping spree, police say

The Brief The Doral Police Department has shared a video that shows a group of suspects stealing more than 200 pounds of mail. Using personal information and credit cards stolen in the mail, the suspects then went on a thousands-of-dollar shopping spree at Dadeland Mall. Three of the four suspects have been arrested and face multiple charges, while one suspect is still on the run.



A group of four suspects recently stole more than 200 pounds of mail and then used the stolen credit cards to go on a mall shopping spree in Florida, police say.

Authorities say three of the four suspects have been arrested and face multiple charges, while one suspect is still on the run.

Thousands of dollars stolen in 200-pound mail theft

What we know:

The Doral Police Department recently shared a video that shows a group of suspects stealing more than 200 pounds of mail.

Investigators say the incident took place around 1:52 a.m. on April 29 at the Pinnacle community, which is located at 10320 NW 76th Lane.

Video captured shows a white Nissan Rouge entering the community. Four males were then observed opening mailboxes with a master key. The suspects are seen emptying the mail into large garbage bags and then fleeing the scene.

Officials say more than 200 pounds of mail holding personal information and credit cards was stolen from the people living in the community.

Authorities say the four suspects then went to the Dadeland Mall and used the stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases. The purchases included several PlayStations and an iPad.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear how many people had their mail stolen. Officials also have not yet released the total amount of damage incurred on the stolen credit cards.

3 suspects arrested, 1 still on the run

Using cameras across the city, police say they were able to track the tag used on the vehicle to commit the crime and later arrested three of the four suspects on May 2.

Those arrested for the alleged crimes are:

34-year-old Ivey Marquis Allen, of Opa-locka

19-year-old Guston Malheur, of northwest Miami-Dade

23-year-old Latron Steadman, of Miami

The three suspects arrested are Latron Steadman, Ivey Marquis Allen and Guston Malheur. (Credit: Doral Police Department)

Investigators say they are continuing to search for one suspect: 44-year-old Antwan Ronald McClain, of Miami.

All four of the men are facing multiple charges, including burglary, fraud and grand theft.

So far, the three suspects arrested have denied all allegations of the crimes.

Police say they are still searching for one of the suspects: 44-year-old Antwan Ronald McClain. (Credit: Doral Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect still on the run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

Police are also asking the community to remain vigilant. They suggested not letting anything sit in the mailbox for too long.

Mail thefts across South Florida

Big picture view:

Authorities say the incident is part of an ongoing problem of mail thefts in South Florida.

Postal inspectors recently offered a large reward for information on suspected mail thieves in Sunrise, Florida.

