Drunk Orlando man crashes head-on into Davenport police vehicle: officials

article

An Orlando man was arrested after he allegedly crashed head-on into a Davenport police patrol vehicle in a DUI crash early Sunday morning.

Jose Enrique Hernandez-Gonzalez, 21, was arrested and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of South Boulevard in Davenport.

Davenport Police Officer Gerald Michel was on patrol when he noticed a pickup truck heading his way, the police department said. The officer was in the eastbound lane, however, and the truck was coming toward him in the westbound lane.

Jose Enrique Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Davenport Police Department)

That's when the officer tried to avoid the collision, but instead was hit head-on by the driver, identified as Hernandez-Gonzalez, before he drove off, police said. Michel's patrol vehicle was hit on the passenger side and the officer, nor Hernandez-Gonzalez, were injured in the crash.

About 10 minutes later, the Polk County Sheriff's Office found the truck and the driver on Highway 17/92 in unincorporated Davenport, police said.

"Davenport Police officers spoke with Hernandez-Gonzalez, who acknowledged striking ‘something hard' with his vehicle, but he did not stop because he didn't know what he hit," police said in a news release. "He further admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages at a family party prior to the crash."

"We are grateful that Officer Michel was not injured by Hernandez-Gonzalez's selfish actions to drive while intoxicated, and on top of that, without a driver's license," Police Chief Steve Parker said in a release. "This incident certainly could have ended a lot worse. It's a very simple concept: don't drink and drive."