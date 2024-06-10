Florida man arrested in deadly shooting of friend over pool pump dispute, sheriff says

An Osceola County man has been arrested and charged with murder following the deadly shooting of a friend, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Joshua Miller, 29, was beating Joseph Beck with a gun during a dispute over a pool pump when it discharged, resulting in Beck's death. Beck was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday outside a home on Bronco Drive.

In a video released by the sheriff's office, Miller can be heard yelling at Beck, repeatedly demanding, "Where is my pool pump?" before striking Beck in the head with the gun, according to Sheriff Lopez. After one of the strikes, the gun went off, and Miller fled the scene. Miller was apprehended at a home in St. Cloud on Sunday.

Sheriff Lopez commented on the incident, emphasizing the dangers of improperly handling firearms.

"The moral of the story is don’t pistol whip somebody… If you don’t know how to properly handle a firearm, you shouldn’t be holding one, especially beating someone with it, because now he’s facing murder," he stated.

Miller has confessed to the crime, according to the sheriff, and is now in jail without bond, facing multiple charges. The sheriff noted that Miller has an extensive criminal history.

FOX 35 News spoke with Beck's ex-wife, who expressed grief as his three children are struggling to cope with the loss of their father. She told us that Beck and Miller were reportedly very close and even worked together.