Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on I-95 in Cocoa: FHP

A woman was killed and two passengers – one of which was an infant – were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Cocoa on Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the highway's northbound lanes just before 1 p.m., troopers said.

The car, a 1999 Toyota Camry, was headed north on I-95 when the driver lost control and ran off the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The car hit a utility pole and flipped over several times.

There were five people total inside the car at the time of the crash, according to troopers. The driver and one of the backseat passengers were not injured.

A woman sitting in the front seat was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Two of the backseat passengers, one of which was an infant, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The outside northbound lane is blocked off as of 1:30 p.m., but traffic is slowly flowing in the inside lanes.

No other details have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.