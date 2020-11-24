Drive-in benefit Christmas concert to be held for COVID-19 research

article

AdventHealth announced on Tuesday that they will hold a drive-in benefit concert to raise funds for the company's COVID-19 research efforts.

They said that the concert will take place on December 6th at Manheim Orlando’s auto auction in Ocoee. Husband and wife singer-songwriters Amy Grant and Vince Gill will headline the event.

All proceeds raised will reportedly go to the AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida. The money will be used to help fund the research and treatment of COVID-19.

There will be more than 400 parking spaces available to view the outdoor, socially distanced concert. Tickets start at $500 per space and it includes a delivered holiday meal for four. Other sponsorship packages are also available.

Those in attendance are reportedly asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask.

“We are working very hard at developing a vaccine and new treatments for COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Smith, chief scientific officer of the AdventHealth Research Institute, which has over 500 clinical trials in progress. “We’re learning new things about this virus all the time and only through continued research and community support can we continue to improve treatments and work toward returning society to normal.”

Tickets can be found at DriveInToTheHolidays.com.

