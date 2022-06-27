Did your favorite restaurant make it to Yelp's Florida Top 100?

article

Find some of the best places to chow down on a wide range of cuisines! Yelp just published their first-ever restaurant guide of Florida restaurants to visit.

The Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022 adds all restaurants from different categories to the list. From seafood to key lime pies, this guide is sure to set your rank for every taste.

The top three restaurants from this list include Fratellino Italian restaurant, in Coral Gables, Selam Ethiopian, and Eritrean Cuisine, in Orlando, and Taqueria El Asador in Pensacola.

To check out if your favorite restaurant made the list, click to visit Yelp's Top 100 Florida Restaurants list of 2022.