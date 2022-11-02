Poll: DeSantis expands lead over Crist in Florida governor's race

article

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a 10-point lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in a new InsiderAdvantage FOX 35 News exclusive poll.

The survey was conducted Nov. 1, 2022 of 550 likely voters.

Respondents were asked, "if the election were held today, for whom would you vote?" According to poll results, 53% indicated they would vote for DeSantis, while 43% responded they would vote for Crist. The InsiderAdvantage FOX 35 News exclusive poll carries a margin of error of 4.2%.

InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery, who conducted the poll for FOX 35 News said, "elections are about turnout, and it is possible that President Biden’s appearance in South Florida this week could boost Democrat participation and make the race a bit closer."

"Crist is losing in every age group by close to ten points. I rarely see in a statewide General Election poll in Florida where all age groups are decidedly behind one candidate," Towery stated.

At least 3% of those surveyed responded they're undecided with a week to go before Election Day. Only 1% of the surveyed voters expressed they intend to vote for another candidate.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.