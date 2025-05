The Brief Three people were hospitalized in the shooting, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of Maricamp Road. No suspect or victim information has yet to be released.



Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Ocala early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victims were shot inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Maricamp Road around 3 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Victim or suspect information has yet to be released.