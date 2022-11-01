Florida midterm elections: Over 3 million have cast ballots with Republicans leading Democrats

More than 3 million Floridians have cast ballots in the Nov. 8 elections, with Republicans continuing to have an edge over Democrats, according to data posted Tuesday morning on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed that 1,993,982 people had voted by mail, while 1,031,811 had gone to early voting sites. Registered Republicans had cast a total of 1,295,316 ballots, while registered Democrats had cast 1,157,952. Unaffiliated voters had cast 531,235, while third-party voters had cast 41,290.

While Democrats led in voting by mail, Republicans had a 252,000-voter advantage over Democrats in people who went to early voting sites. All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday.