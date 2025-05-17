Orlando weather: Sweltering heat with near-record high temperatures

The Brief Sweltering heat is persisting across Central Florida this weekend with temperatures expected to reach near-record highs. Tonight, temperatures will remain on the warm and muggy side with lows dipping down into the upper-60s and low-70s. The combination of intense heat and dry weather persists into early next week.



Sweltering heat is persisting across Central Florida this weekend with temperatures expected to reach near-record highs.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for today.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

For Saturday, devastating temperatures persist across the area with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s.

Highs will be nearing record values for this afternoon, along with heat indices around 100°.

Be sure to stay hydrated if you plan to spend a lot of time outside!

Today's skies will feature some clouds from time to time.

Mostly-clear skies take shape later tonight.

Temperatures will remain on the warm and muggy side with lows dipping down into the upper-60s and low-70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

What's next:

The combination of intense heat and dry weather persists into early next week.

Temperatures will remain well above average, climbing into the upper 90s from Monday through Wednesday, accompanied by a good amount of sunshine.

The strong ridge of high pressure that has brought us this dry and hot weather could break down by Thursday. This is when we may finally see some changes as a fading cold front approaches.

This cold front is what could help bring a few rain and storm chances our way along with much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: