Daytona Beach sees busy Memorial Day weekend

article

Daytona Beach has been crowded all weekend long, even prompting bridges to close.

Hundreds of thousands of people made their way to Daytona Beach this Memorial Day weekend.

Beaches reached capacity and caused an influx of traffic.

"It’s pretty packed today (Sunday), really packed," said Jennifer Cruz, who was visiting from Orlando.

And for some, Daytona Beach wasn't part of their original plan Sunday.

"We tried to get to the springs but they were all packed. They had them all shut down because they were overcrowded. So, we took the beach instead," said CJ Mello, who was at Daytona Beach Sunday.

On Saturday, Daytona Beach police had to close all of the city's bridges leading to the coast to keep the crowds at bay.

Police say several events prompted the closure.

Officials tell FOX 35 a Facebook event brought thousands to the pier.

RELATED: Daytona Beach bridges closed Saturday due to holiday weekend traffic

"We had several fights break out so we had to disperse the crowds and then they went up to the City of Daytona and that’s when they closed the bridges, so we could get those crowds dispersed safely," said Captain Tammy Malphurs, with Volusia County Beach Safety.

Advertisement

Beach safety says it's especially important to swim near a lifeguard because of the conditions on the water if you're heading to the beach on Monday. Crews rescued 70 people since Friday.