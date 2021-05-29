Daytona Beach bridges temporarily closed due to influx of holiday weekend traffic

article

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the city hosted a handful of events on Saturday, causing the city's bridges to close due to an influx of traffic.

Chief Young said in a tweet that five events were hosted in Daytona Beach to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

The tweet said, "Due to the unprecedented influx of beachside traffic, we had to temporarily closed (sic) the east bound lane of bridges, similar to the way we handle the truck events."

He later tweeted that the bridges did reopen.

The City of Daytona Beach also addressed the traffic and bridge closures.