Daytona Beach offers free sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The City of Daytona Beach on Sunday announced that they will offer sandbag supplies to residents ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.

City officials said that the sandbag supplies will be available between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Daytona Beach's Public Works facility located at 950 Bellevue Avenue.

There is no charge for the sandbags but there is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. They ask that residents bring their own shovels as well.

If demand is high enough, the City of Daytona Beach said that sandbag distribution will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.

