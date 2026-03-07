1 dead, 1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, officials say

article

The Brief Investigators do not believe the incident is connected to Bike Week activities. A female bystander suffered a graze wound believed to be connected to the shooting and is expected to survive. At this time, detectives have not identified a suspect.



Daytona Beach Police officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the intersection of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Pearl Street.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a person being shot on March 7. Officers already in the nearby area arrived within moments and found an adult male local resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reports suggest that police immediately began life-saving efforts until paramedics from Volusia County Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but later died from his injuries.

Investigators also learned that a second person—an adult female bystander—sought medical care at a local hospital after the incident. She suffered a graze wound believed to be connected to the shooting and is expected to survive.

At this time, detectives have not identified a suspect.

Authorities say preliminary information suggests the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Although the shooting occurred within the broader area where Bike Week events are taking place, investigators do not believe the incident is connected to Bike Week activities.