Osceola man arrested for impersonating police officer, deputies say

Osceola County deputies arrested a man for impersonating a police officer following an incident on Simpson Road on March 5.

Authorities say an 18-year-old driver encountered a Chevy SUV blocking traffic on Buenaventura Boulevard near Osceola Parkway around 6:30 p.m. The SUV, driven by 59-year-old Carlos Barros-Villahermosa, activated blue flashing lights and approached the driver, claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The victim, suspicious of the vehicle, asked to see credentials, and the suspect displayed a badge but did not show a weapon.

Reports suggest the encounter continued in a nearby parking lot, where Barros-Villahermosa asked for the driver’s license and registration and argued with the victim. The victim requested another officer be present, prompting the suspect to leave the scene.

Deputies later located and arrested Barros-Villahermosa, who told authorities he is a contract investigator for the Department of Defense and a retired police officer from Puerto Rico.

According to officials, the suspect was charged with impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment. The SUV was found to have blue lights and a siren installed.

Osceola deputies are asking anyone who may have been stopped by Barros-Villahermosa while he was impersonating an officer to contact the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.