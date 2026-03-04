Florida man charged with murder of 3-year-old girl in Marion County

The Brief A Florida man, Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, is charged with the murder of 3-year-old Paisley Brown after admitting to beating her. Paisley suffered fatal injuries after being bound and struck while Coombs was caring for her and four other children. Coombs has been in jail since his Feb. 19 arrest, and authorities are investigating the safety of the remaining children.



A 32-year-old Florida man has been charged with the murder of a 3-year-old girl after authorities say he admitted to repeatedly beating her while caring for her at a home in Citra.

Jeroen Jarrel Coombs was arrested Feb. 19 following the death of Paisley Brown, his girlfriend’s daughter.

The backstory:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Coombs admitted to taping the child’s arms and legs and punching her multiple times, causing fatal injuries.

Investigators said Coombs was watching Paisley and four other children while the mother left the home for errands. According to deputies, Coombs delayed calling 911 for about 40 minutes, reportedly because he was scared.

Jeroen Jarrel Coombs (left) and Paisley Brown.

When deputies arrived, they found Paisley unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities reported bruising on her chest, private areas, and possible ligature marks on her wrists and ankles.

Coombs reportedly told deputies he bound Paisley’s hands with a robe tie and her legs with tape to prevent her from grabbing her diaper, then dropped and hit her, realizing later he had "taken it too far." He later wrote a letter apologizing for her death.

During the investigation, other children in the home, ages 1 to 9, told deputies that Coombs had also placed them in handcuffs and physically abused them.

Coombs has been in jail since his arrest on child abuse charges and was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday before Circuit Judge Peter Brigham. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified regarding the other children.

Authorities have not said whether the mother will face any charges or if she was aware of ongoing abuse.