Person hit by vehicle at Orlando International Airport, officials say

A person was hit by a car early Friday at Orlando International Airport, and the crash caused traffic delays for people heading to the airport.

The crash happened near the airport's Garage B, which was closed briefly while Orlando police investigated.

All northbound traffic on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard was also shut down, but the roadway has since reopened.

"We encourage passengers to allow extra time in their commute to the airport this morning," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

Police have not released any additional information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.