Kissimmee police lieutenant arrested in computer access investigation

A Kissimmee police lieutenant has been arrested on computer-related charges following an internal investigation into unauthorized access to the department’s camera system.

Authorities say Lt. Lacey Santone accessed the department’s internal security cameras multiple times for personal reasons, both on and off duty, and used her personal cellphone to record footage.

Investigators say she then shared the recordings with two officers who did not have access to the system.

The investigation began after another officer reported information tied to a closed internal affairs case in December 2025.

Kissimmee Police Lt. Lacey Santone [Credit: Kissimmee Police Dept.]

Santone surrendered Thursday and was booked into the Osceola County Jail. She has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and a departmental investigation.