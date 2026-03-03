U.S. troops killed in Iran war: Army Reserve captain from Florida among victims of Kuwait drone strike

The Pentagon has released the names of four of the six U.S. service members killed in what officials described as an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, including one man from Central Florida.

All four Army Reserve soldiers died Sunday when a drone struck a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Tehran has since carried out retaliatory strikes.

What we know:

The soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa.

They were identified as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Israeli forces intensified strikes on Iranian missile launchers and weapons factories, while Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel and launched drone attacks across the Gulf region.

One drone struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Saudi Arabia, officials said. Additional strikes on Kuwait were carried out by Iran on Tuesday, in the area where the U.S. Embassy is located in Kuwait City.

Motorists drive along a street as smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. Black smoke was seen rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City on March 2 after the latest volle Expand

Casualties have mounted on multiple fronts. Iranian officials said nearly 800 people have been killed in four days of fighting. Authorities in Lebanon reported about 50 deaths, and Israeli officials said 11 people have been killed there, adding that most incoming missiles have been intercepted.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The conflict has spilled across the region. In Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group fired missiles into Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and additional troop deployments to southern Lebanon. The violence has disrupted air travel and shipping routes, sending oil prices higher and contributing to stock market declines.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent out Tuesday evening, the Department of War announced the death of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers who were supporting Operation Epic Fury.

"We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command.



"On behalf of the Army Reserve, we express our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones. We remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring the legacy of our fallen and supporting their teammates and families during this difficult time," said Harter.

"To the families and teammates of these Cactus Nation Soldiers: you have my deepest sympathy and my respect," said Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, Commanding General, 79th Theater Sustainment Command. "Our nation is kept safe by folks like these—brave men and women who put it all on the line every single day. They represent the heart of America. We will remember their names, their service, and their sacrifice."



"It with deep sadness and unyielding grief that we acknowledge and recognize our Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Our Soldiers relentlessly, consistently, and fearlessly served with sincere dedication and pride," said Brig. Gen. Clint A. Barnes, Deputy Commanding General, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Operational Command Post. "They were the ultimate ambassadors for freedom. They represent the best of what our country stands for. May God grant their families peace and comfort in their memories. We will never forget them."

Dig deeper:

According to the Department of War, Capt. Cody Khork enlisted as a 13P (Multiple Launch Rocket System / Fire Direction Specialist) in the National Guard in 2009. He commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He deployed to Saudia Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021, and Poland in 2024.

Credit: U.S. Dept. of War





Khork’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and "M" Device, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Capt Cody Khork (2nd from right) was killed during a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, 2026.

What we don't know:

President Donald Trump initially urged Iranians to overthrow their government after U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Senior administration officials later said regime change was not the objective.

Trump said Tuesday that "someone from within" Iran’s government could be best positioned to assume power once the war ends.